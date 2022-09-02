AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

