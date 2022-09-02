Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 861,802 shares.The stock last traded at $17.36 and had previously closed at $17.09.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.