Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells $127,975.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $259.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.46 and its 200 day moving average is $280.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Abiomed

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.