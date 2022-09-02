abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 178.33 ($2.15).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABDN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

abrdn Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.26. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 140.85 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 266.62 ($3.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

abrdn Announces Dividend

About abrdn

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

