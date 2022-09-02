abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 178.33 ($2.15).
A number of analysts have issued reports on ABDN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
abrdn Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.26. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 140.85 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 266.62 ($3.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97.
abrdn Announces Dividend
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Recommended Stories
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.