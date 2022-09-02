Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Read More

