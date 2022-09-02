Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Down 3.1%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 4,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 464,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 578,513 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 48,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

