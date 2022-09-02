Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.73. The stock had a trading volume of 578,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.07.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

