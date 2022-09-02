Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.99

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.99 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 302.50 ($3.66). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 301 ($3.64), with a volume of 277,875 shares trading hands.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £583.81 million and a PE ratio of 3,762.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.