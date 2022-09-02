Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. 1,621,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,634,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.