Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.22. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $51.60.
About Advaxis
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.