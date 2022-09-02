Aeon Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00766817 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

