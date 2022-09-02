Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 236,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.