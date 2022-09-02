Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 226,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 82,634 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

