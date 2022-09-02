AirSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $1.43 Million (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

