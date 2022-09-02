Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $88.26. 1,113,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.