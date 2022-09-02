Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. 1,113,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

