Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $875,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

