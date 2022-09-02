Alasdair (Al) Breach Buys 52,153 Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 52,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.15) per share, with a total value of £1,042,538.47 ($1,259,712.99).

Bank of Georgia Group stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.79) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,070 ($25.01). The company had a trading volume of 102,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,619.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,427.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 363.57. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,125 ($25.68).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

