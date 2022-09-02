Alasdair (Al) Breach Buys 52,153 Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 52,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.15) per share, with a total value of £1,042,538.47 ($1,259,712.99).
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Bank of Georgia Group stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.79) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,070 ($25.01). The company had a trading volume of 102,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,619.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,427.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 363.57. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,125 ($25.68).
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.