Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,830,520 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.19.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, base metal, iron ore, zinc, and lead deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Limerick base metals, and Thule Black Sands projects; 90% interests in the Amitsoq graphite and Clogau gold projects; and a 51% interest in the Melville Bay iron ore project.

