Alchemix (ALCX) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemix has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.61 or 0.00118249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00086317 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,731,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,932 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.