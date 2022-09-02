Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.33.

ATD opened at C$58.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

