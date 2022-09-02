Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

