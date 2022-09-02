Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,746 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.55. 216,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,618,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

