Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,672 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 17,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.