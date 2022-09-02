Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,261 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,269,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE NOK remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Friday. 1,035,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,895,836. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.