Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 17,110 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,095. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

