Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,169,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.35. 589,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,716,982. The stock has a market cap of $433.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

