Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 250,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,315,056. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $219.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

