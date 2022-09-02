Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.41. 49,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,455. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

