Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Stryker by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.66. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

