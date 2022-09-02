Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 63.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Ambarella stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

