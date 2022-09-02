American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.19

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and traded as low as $39.51. American Business Bank shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 3,731 shares.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

