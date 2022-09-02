American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,438 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up 0.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $115,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $65.42. 422,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

