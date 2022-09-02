American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,661,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.92% of American Electric Power worth $4,056,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.38 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

