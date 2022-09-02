American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.14.

AMH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 111,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 127.5% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

