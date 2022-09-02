Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,145 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

