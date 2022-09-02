Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 795 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

APD traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $252.87. 19,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,270. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.96. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.