Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. 1,172,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,709. The stock has a market cap of $667.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

