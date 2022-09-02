ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives $13.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $3.66 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.54.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

