Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Amtech Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 21,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,529. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASYS shares. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

