Analysts Offer Predictions for KBC Group NV’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBC Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KBC Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KBC Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

