Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 2nd (ALFA, AVGO, BBBY, BDEV, BNZL, CAPD, CCC, COST, FIVE, LMP)

Analysts' updated eps estimates for Friday, September 2nd:

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $680.00 target price on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price target on the stock.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 173 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $157.00 price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on the stock.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

United States Steel (LON:x) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

