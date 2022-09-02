Analyzing KORE Group (KORE) & Its Rivals

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare KORE Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million -$24.45 million -3.95 KORE Group Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.01

Analyst Recommendations

KORE Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KORE Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 KORE Group Competitors 568 2136 2352 97 2.38

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 177.40%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 146.46%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% KORE Group Competitors -76.87% -0.07% -1.57%

Risk & Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORE Group rivals beat KORE Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.