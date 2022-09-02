Anchor Protocol Trading Up 7.6% This Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and approximately $45.21 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009121 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

