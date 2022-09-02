AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 109,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $12.96 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

