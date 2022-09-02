Anson Funds Management LP Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

