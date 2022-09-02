APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89,135 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $379,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

