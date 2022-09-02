APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 320,945 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,034,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $445,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 625,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,303,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.