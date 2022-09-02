APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 147,553 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,553 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.52% of Waste Management worth $310,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,967. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

