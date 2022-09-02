APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $67.59 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 3.01% of Urban Edge Properties worth $67,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 8,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,926. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

